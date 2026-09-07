Regata Storica boat race held in Venice, Italy

People sail past the Rialto Bridge in the Regata Storica boat race in Venice, Italy, Sept. 6, 2026. The Regata Storica is a historic annual boat parade and rowing race on the Grand Canal in Venice. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

People take part in the Regata Storica boat race in Venice, Italy, Sept. 6, 2026. The Regata Storica is a historic annual boat parade and rowing race on the Grand Canal in Venice. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

People sail past the Accademia Bridge in the Regata Storica boat race in Venice, Italy, Sept. 6, 2026. The Regata Storica is a historic annual boat parade and rowing race on the Grand Canal in Venice. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

People take part in the Regata Storica boat race in Venice, Italy, Sept. 6, 2026. The Regata Storica is a historic annual boat parade and rowing race on the Grand Canal in Venice. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)