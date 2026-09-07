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People enjoy leisure time in Seoul, South Korea
By Xinhua Published: Sep 07, 2026 08:55 AM
People visit the Gyeongbokgung Palace as they enjoy their leisure time in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

People visit the Gyeongbokgung Palace as they enjoy their leisure time in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)


People wearing traditional Korean attire Hanbok take photos as they enjoy their leisure time at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

People wearing traditional Korean attire "Hanbok" take photos as they enjoy their leisure time at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)



A woman enjoys the downtown scenery in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

A woman enjoys the downtown scenery in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)



People visit the Gyeongbokgung Palace as they enjoy their leisure time in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

People visit the Gyeongbokgung Palace as they enjoy their leisure time in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)