People enjoy leisure time in Seoul, South Korea

People visit the Gyeongbokgung Palace as they enjoy their leisure time in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

People wearing traditional Korean attire "Hanbok" take photos as they enjoy their leisure time at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

A woman enjoys the downtown scenery in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

People visit the Gyeongbokgung Palace as they enjoy their leisure time in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)