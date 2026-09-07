In pics: opening ceremony of Nadam fair in Daqing, China's Heilongjiang

Courtesy horse riders move in formation during the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in the Mongolian Autonomous County of Dorbod, Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 6, 2026. The event was held here on Sunday. It featured cultural performances and folk activities, offering tourists and local residents a celebration of grassland culture. (Photo by Xu Shuai/Xinhua)

Mongolian wrestlers stride in formation during the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in the Mongolian Autonomous County of Dorbod, Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 6, 2026. The event was held here on Sunday. It featured cultural performances and folk activities, offering tourists and local residents a celebration of grassland culture. (Photo by Xu Shuai/Xinhua)

Young archers march during the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in the Mongolian Autonomous County of Dorbod, Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 6, 2026. The event was held here on Sunday. It featured cultural performances and folk activities, offering tourists and local residents a celebration of grassland culture. (Photo by Xu Shuai/Xinhua)

Performers play ethnic musical instruments during the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in the Mongolian Autonomous County of Dorbod, Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 6, 2026. The event was held here on Sunday. It featured cultural performances and folk activities, offering tourists and local residents a celebration of grassland culture. (Photo by Xu Shuai/Xinhua)