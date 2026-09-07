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Runners compete in 41st Wizz Air Budapest Half Marathon
By Xinhua Published: Sep 07, 2026 08:59 AM
Runners cross the finish line in the 41st Wizz Air Budapest Half Marathon in Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 6, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

Runners cross the finish line in the 41st Wizz Air Budapest Half Marathon in Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 6, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)


Runners take part in the 41st Wizz Air Budapest Half Marathon in Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 6, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

Runners take part in the 41st Wizz Air Budapest Half Marathon in Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 6, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)



Gabor Karsai (R) of Hungary and Riccardo Mugnosso of Italy compete in the 41st Wizz Air Budapest Half Marathon in Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 6, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

Gabor Karsai (R) of Hungary and Riccardo Mugnosso of Italy compete in the 41st Wizz Air Budapest Half Marathon in Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 6, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)



Runners take part in the 41st Wizz Air Budapest Half Marathon in Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 6, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

Runners take part in the 41st Wizz Air Budapest Half Marathon in Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 6, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)