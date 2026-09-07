Runners compete in 41st Wizz Air Budapest Half Marathon

Runners cross the finish line in the 41st Wizz Air Budapest Half Marathon in Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 6, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

Runners take part in the 41st Wizz Air Budapest Half Marathon in Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 6, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

Gabor Karsai (R) of Hungary and Riccardo Mugnosso of Italy compete in the 41st Wizz Air Budapest Half Marathon in Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 6, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

Runners take part in the 41st Wizz Air Budapest Half Marathon in Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 6, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)