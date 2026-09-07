Early-ripening apples in China's Guizhou enter harvest season

Farmers harvest apples in the Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 5, 2026. Early-ripening apples in the Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining are gradually entering the harvest season. The county has 150,000 mu (about 10,000 hectares) of apple trees bearing fruit, with more than ten apple varieties. The county's apple industry has generated a comprehensive output value of 1.2 billion yuan (about 178.81 million U.S. dollars), boosting the incomes of nearly 100,000 rural households. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Workers sort apples at a fruit company in the Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 5, 2026. Early-ripening apples in the Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining are gradually entering the harvest season. The county has 150,000 mu (about 10,000 hectares) of apple trees bearing fruit, with more than ten apple varieties. The county's apple industry has generated a comprehensive output value of 1.2 billion yuan (about 178.81 million U.S. dollars), boosting the incomes of nearly 100,000 rural households. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Apples are seen on a sorting line at a fruit company in the Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 5, 2026. Early-ripening apples in the Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining are gradually entering the harvest season. The county has 150,000 mu (about 10,000 hectares) of apple trees bearing fruit, with more than ten apple varieties. The county's apple industry has generated a comprehensive output value of 1.2 billion yuan (about 178.81 million U.S. dollars), boosting the incomes of nearly 100,000 rural households. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Workers pack apples at a fruit company in the Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 5, 2026. Early-ripening apples in the Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining are gradually entering the harvest season. The county has 150,000 mu (about 10,000 hectares) of apple trees bearing fruit, with more than ten apple varieties. The county's apple industry has generated a comprehensive output value of 1.2 billion yuan (about 178.81 million U.S. dollars), boosting the incomes of nearly 100,000 rural households. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)