Pakistani Air Force cadets attend ceremony to mark Defense Day

Pakistani Air Force cadets attend a ceremony to mark the Defense Day at the mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, Pakistan, Sept. 6, 2026. (Str/Xinhua)

Pakistani Air Force cadets attend a ceremony to mark the Defense Day at the mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, Pakistan, Sept. 6, 2026. (Str/Xinhua)

Pakistani Air Force cadets attend a ceremony to mark the Defense Day at the mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, Pakistan, Sept. 6, 2026. (Str/Xinhua)

Pakistani Air Force cadets attend a ceremony to mark the Defense Day at the mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, Pakistan, Sept. 6, 2026. (Str/Xinhua)