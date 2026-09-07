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Sunset view by Danube river in Bratislava, capital of Slovakia
By Xinhua Published: Sep 07, 2026 09:04 AM
This photo taken on Sept. 5, 2026 shows a sunset view by the Danube river in Bratislava, capital of Slovakia. (Xinhua/Liu Haodong)

This photo taken on Sept. 5, 2026 shows a sunset view by the Danube river in Bratislava, capital of Slovakia. (Xinhua/Liu Haodong)


This photo taken on Sept. 5, 2026 shows a sunset view by the Danube river in Bratislava, capital of Slovakia. (Xinhua/Liu Haodong)

This photo taken on Sept. 5, 2026 shows a sunset view by the Danube river in Bratislava, capital of Slovakia. (Xinhua/Liu Haodong)



This photo taken on Sept. 5, 2026 shows a sunset view by the Danube river in Bratislava, capital of Slovakia. (Xinhua/Liu Haodong)

This photo taken on Sept. 5, 2026 shows a sunset view by the Danube river in Bratislava, capital of Slovakia. (Xinhua/Liu Haodong)



This photo taken on Sept. 5, 2026 shows a sunset view by the Danube river in Bratislava, capital of Slovakia. (Xinhua/Liu Haodong)

This photo taken on Sept. 5, 2026 shows a sunset view by the Danube river in Bratislava, capital of Slovakia. (Xinhua/Liu Haodong)