Sunset view by Danube river in Bratislava, capital of Slovakia

This photo taken on Sept. 5, 2026 shows a sunset view by the Danube river in Bratislava, capital of Slovakia. (Xinhua/Liu Haodong)

This photo taken on Sept. 5, 2026 shows a sunset view by the Danube river in Bratislava, capital of Slovakia. (Xinhua/Liu Haodong)

This photo taken on Sept. 5, 2026 shows a sunset view by the Danube river in Bratislava, capital of Slovakia. (Xinhua/Liu Haodong)

This photo taken on Sept. 5, 2026 shows a sunset view by the Danube river in Bratislava, capital of Slovakia. (Xinhua/Liu Haodong)