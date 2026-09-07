Pulque, Traditional Cuisine and Mezcal Festival held in Mexico City

A man takes part in a tasting during the Pulque, Traditional Cuisine and Mezcal Festival in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Sept. 5, 2026. The event, featuring more than 100 varieties and expressions of agave-based beverages, as well as tastings, food pairings and other activities, was held in Mexico City on Saturday. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

People take photos at the Pulque, Traditional Cuisine and Mezcal Festival in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Sept. 5, 2026. The event, featuring more than 100 varieties and expressions of agave-based beverages, as well as tastings, food pairings and other activities, was held in Mexico City on Saturday. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

An exhibitor displays a bottle of mezcal, an alcoholic beverage made from the agave plant, decorated with traditional handwoven fabric during the Pulque, Traditional Cuisine and Mezcal Festival in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Sept. 5, 2026. The event, featuring more than 100 varieties and expressions of agave-based beverages, as well as tastings, food pairings and other activities, was held in Mexico City on Saturday. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

A staff member pours mezcal, an alcoholic beverage made from the agave plant, for a visitor during the Pulque, Traditional Cuisine and Mezcal Festival in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Sept. 5, 2026. The event, featuring more than 100 varieties and expressions of agave-based beverages, as well as tastings, food pairings and other activities, was held in Mexico City on Saturday. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)