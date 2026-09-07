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People shop for mooncakes ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival in Vancouver, Canada
By Xinhua Published: Sep 07, 2026 09:22 AM
Customers shop for mooncakes ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival at a supermarket in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Sept. 6, 2026. With the Mid-Autumn Festival approaching, various mooncakes have hit store shelves, drawing consumers to supermarkets for the festive treats. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Customers shop for mooncakes ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival at a supermarket in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Sept. 6, 2026. With the Mid-Autumn Festival approaching, various mooncakes have hit store shelves, drawing consumers to supermarkets for the festive treats. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)


Customers shop for mooncakes ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival at a supermarket in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Sept. 6, 2026. With the Mid-Autumn Festival approaching, various mooncakes have hit store shelves, drawing consumers to supermarkets for the festive treats. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Customers shop for mooncakes ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival at a supermarket in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Sept. 6, 2026. With the Mid-Autumn Festival approaching, various mooncakes have hit store shelves, drawing consumers to supermarkets for the festive treats. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)



Customers shop for mooncakes ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival at a supermarket in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Sept. 6, 2026. With the Mid-Autumn Festival approaching, various mooncakes have hit store shelves, drawing consumers to supermarkets for the festive treats. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Customers shop for mooncakes ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival at a supermarket in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Sept. 6, 2026. With the Mid-Autumn Festival approaching, various mooncakes have hit store shelves, drawing consumers to supermarkets for the festive treats. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)