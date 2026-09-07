Students celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival, Chinese National Day at gala in Canberra, Australia

International students perform during a gala celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival and Chinese National Day at the Australian National University in Canberra, Australia, on Sept. 5, 2026. The event was held here on Saturday, featuring performances of songs, dances and instruments. A range of traditional Chinese cultural activities, including Chinese calligraphy, Hanfu experiences and lacquer fan making, were also held before the gala. (Photo by Zhang Na/Xinhua)

A student practices Chinese calligraphy before a gala celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival and Chinese National Day at the Australian National University in Canberra, Australia, on Sept. 5, 2026. The event was held here on Saturday, featuring performances of songs, dances and instruments. A range of traditional Chinese cultural activities, including Chinese calligraphy, Hanfu experiences and lacquer fan making, were also held before the gala. (Photo by Zhang Na/Xinhua)