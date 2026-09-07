Market fire kills 11 in Indonesia
By Xinhua Published: Sep 07, 2026 02:19 PM
A fire tore through a market in Indonesia's Central Papua province early Monday, killing 11 people, including six children, local police said.
Henry Manurung, a spokesperson for the Central Papua provincial police, said the fire broke out shortly after midnight local time and quickly spread to nearby shophouses, destroying about 40 buildings.
Police deployed a water cannon vehicle to help extinguish the blaze, which was brought under control at around 3:30 a.m.
The size of the fire and the proximity of the buildings meant the extinguishing process took quite a long time, Manurung said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with police collecting witness statements and examining the scene.