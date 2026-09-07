China finds dumping of Japan-origin dichlorosilane imports in preliminary probe, requires deposits from Sept 8

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on Monday announced a preliminary ruling that the investigated imports from Japan were being dumped, causing material injury to China's dichlorosilane industry, and that there was a causal link between the dumping and the material injury.Starting from September 8, 2026, importers of the investigated products shall provide corresponding deposits to China Customs based on the deposit rates determined for each company in the preliminary ruling, MOFCOM said in a statement.A spokesperson for MOFCOM said the investigation was launched at the request of the domestic industry. On January 7, 2026, MOFCOM initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of dichlorosilane originating in Japan. Following the initiation of the investigation, MOFCOM conducted the probe in strict accordance with relevant Chinese laws and regulations as well as relevant World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.In accordance with the relevant provisions of China's anti-dumping laws, MOFCOM issued its preliminary determination on September 7, 2026, finding dumping margins of 80.8 percent to 99.2 percent for Japanese companies and deciding to impose provisional anti-dumping measures.China has consistently exercised prudence and restraint in the use of trade remedy measures and remains firmly committed to safeguarding fair and free trade. Moving forward, MOFCOM will continue the investigation in accordance with the law, fully protect the rights of all interested parties, and make an objective and impartial final determination based on the findings of the investigation.Global Times