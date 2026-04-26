Carrying coffins to cry ‘Chinese colonization’ won’t save EU industry

Europe Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT

A European industry trade body has claimed that the EU faces 300,000 factory job cuts as China "colonizes" supply chains." The fix? Apparently, ten coffins - bring them to the European Commission headquarters to protest against competition from China, as if a louder slogan and several coffins could bring back an industrial empire.Eurometal, the European federation that represents steel, tube, and metal distribution, service centers, and trading companies, asserted that job losses in EU manufacturing will rapidly increase unless Brussels stops the "colonization" of industry by Chinese component manufacturers. And on Monday local time, Eurometal will stage a protest using 10 symbolic coffins in a procession around the European Commission headquarters. The coffins will be marked with phrases such as "EU competitiveness," "industrial jobs" and "European factories," according to The Guardian.It looks like a funeral for industry. It reads like an alibi. In truth it is a polite escape: Europe lost the market contest, will not admit the gap, and would rather dress the fear of change as a dignified protest.Who's crying? Eurometal is not the steel mill and not the car plant. It represents the middle: distributors, processors, service centers, and traders. Their profit is simply the difference between the buying price and the selling price. When power gets expensive, carbon taxes stack up, and permits crawl, and the middle feels it first.Calling for cheaper power and faster permits takes years. Calling it a "Chinese colonization" takes one press cycle. Headlines arrive. Politicians nod. Then come the demands for tariffs and walls. That is not a plan to make European industry great again.The European industry's good years ran on cheap, steady energy, one big EU market, huge orders from China and the US, and money that still went into factories. But today, power costs jumped amid EU sanctions against Russia and other factors. Carbon charges stacked up. Permits crawled. Fixing electricity, grids and paperwork is hard. Almost nobody lines up for that. Blaming China is easy. A crowd lines up for that.So the old stickers have been replaced. After "overcapacity" and "China Shock 2.0," they now claim "China colonizes supply chains."The truth, however, is that European factories buy Chinese parts on contracts they signed voluntarily. Chinese components also arrive faster, cost less, land on schedule, and the quality holds up. That is competitiveness, not colonization.If that counts as colonization, what does Europe call a century of its own machines and cars going the other way? Supply chains have always moved. Yesterday Europe shipped the finished goods. Today more countries turn metal into parts, and parts into machines. That is economic globalization, not colonization.Money goes where it can work. Airbus still builds and hands over jets in China. BASF put a giant site in the country. BMW and Volkswagen are still putting EV work, smart-car partnerships and more research in China. A tariff and a parade can feed a news cycle. They don't freeze the next product generation.These companies see it more clearly than the politicians. One doesn't win a factory contest with tariffs and a smear. The practical move is to plug into China's chain, pick up the speed, and keep what Europe still does well: Quality people can trust and brands that still carries weight."Colonization" is a heavy word. It belongs in Europe's own history books, not China-Europe trade. China doesn't run on that script. European industry won't boom because someone calls China a "colonizer." It booms when electricity is affordable, permits are approved faster, and customers still choose to buy.