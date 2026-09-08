China improves investment mechanism to advance rural revitalization

An aerial drone photo taken on July 29, 2026 shows an agricultural plane carrying out aerial crop protection operations over a farmland of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Li Ang/Xinhua)

China has unveiled a plan to improve its investment mechanism for rural revitalization as part of broader efforts to boost agricultural and rural development, the country's agriculture ministry said Monday.Jointly issued by multiple government bodies, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the National Development and Reform Commission and the People's Bank of China, the plan calls for stronger fiscal and financial support and increased social capital participation. The goal is to steadily boost investment in rural revitalization and further optimize the investment structure for agriculture, rural areas and farmers.By 2030, the country aims to have basically established a rural revitalization investment mechanism aligned with agricultural and rural development conditions, featuring a well-balanced structure, sound approaches and an emphasis on both efficiency and effectiveness, according to the plan.Emphasizing the leading role of government funding, the plan outlines measures to fully leverage bonds, loans and insurance to support agricultural and rural development, while calling for coordinated efforts by governments, financial institutions and social capital.Favorable pricing and subsidy policies will also be rolled out in a more coordinated and effective manner, according to the plan.Addressing issues concerning agriculture, rural areas and farmers remains a top priority on China's development agenda, with advancing rural revitalization across the board serving as a key task.To this end, the outline of China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) stresses improving the effectiveness of policies aimed at strengthening agriculture, benefiting farmers and enriching rural areas. It calls for improving related mechanisms and policy frameworks, facilitating the two-way flow of resources between urban and rural areas, and injecting greater vitality into agricultural and rural development.