2026 Halloween Horror Nights held in Universal Studios Hollywood

A staff member of Universal Studios Hollywood, dressed in Halloween costume, is seen during the 2026 Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles, California, the United States, on Sept. 5, 2026. The event opened on Sept. 3 this year and will run on select nights until Nov. 1, 2026. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

A staff member of Universal Studios Hollywood, dressed in Halloween costume, is seen during the 2026 Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles, California, the United States, on Sept. 5, 2026. The event opened on Sept. 3 this year and will run on select nights until Nov. 1, 2026. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

Staff members of Universal Studios Hollywood, dressed in Halloween costumes, interact with tourists during the 2026 Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles, California, the United States, on Sept. 5, 2026. The event opened on Sept. 3 this year and will run on select nights until Nov. 1, 2026. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

People visit Universal Studios Hollywood, one of the places holding the 2026 Halloween Horror Nights, in Los Angeles, California, the United States, on Sept. 5, 2026. The event opened on Sept. 3 this year and will run on select nights until Nov. 1, 2026. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)