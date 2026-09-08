Farmers busy with farm work around White Dew

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 7, 2026 shows a view of a paddy field shrouded by morning fog at a farm under the Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Farmers are busy with farm work around White Dew (Bailu), one of the 24 solar terms meaning dew curdles and the start to get cold. (Photo by Huang Yongxing/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 7, 2026 shows farmers airing newly harvested grain in Zhenyuan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Farmers are busy with farm work around White Dew (Bailu), one of the 24 solar terms meaning dew curdles and the start to get cold. (Photo by Wu Xianhe/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest marigold flowers in Tengchong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 7, 2026. Farmers are busy with farm work around White Dew (Bailu), one of the 24 solar terms meaning dew curdles and the start to get cold. (Photo by Gong Zujin/Xinhua)

Paddy rice plants are seen in Anji County of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 7, 2026. Farmers are busy with farm work around White Dew (Bailu), one of the 24 solar terms meaning dew curdles and the start to get cold. (Photo by Pan Xuekang/Xinhua)