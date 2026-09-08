China-aided Ilopango Water Supply Plant to improve water supply in El Salvador

This aerial drone photo shows the Ilopango Water Supply Plant and its surrounding area in eastern Greater San Salvador, El Salvador, on Sept. 3, 2026. As a livelihood project under China-El Salvador cooperation, the China-aided Ilopango Water Supply Plant will improve water supply for about 250,000 people in seven areas, including Ilopango, Soyapango and San Martin. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

This photo shows equipment at the Ilopango Water Supply Plant in eastern Greater San Salvador, El Salvador, on Sept. 3, 2026. As a livelihood project under China-El Salvador cooperation, the China-aided Ilopango Water Supply Plant will improve water supply for about 250,000 people in seven areas, including Ilopango, Soyapango and San Martin. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

This photo shows equipment at the Ilopango Water Supply Plant in eastern Greater San Salvador, El Salvador, on Sept. 3, 2026. As a livelihood project under China-El Salvador cooperation, the China-aided Ilopango Water Supply Plant will improve water supply for about 250,000 people in seven areas, including Ilopango, Soyapango and San Martin. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

This aerial drone photo shows the Ilopango Water Supply Plant and its surrounding area in eastern Greater San Salvador, El Salvador, on Sept. 3, 2026. As a livelihood project under China-El Salvador cooperation, the China-aided Ilopango Water Supply Plant will improve water supply for about 250,000 people in seven areas, including Ilopango, Soyapango and San Martin. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)