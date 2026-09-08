PHOTO / WORLD
China-aided Ilopango Water Supply Plant to improve water supply in El Salvador
By Xinhua Published: Sep 08, 2026 09:06 AM
This aerial drone photo shows the Ilopango Water Supply Plant and its surrounding area in eastern Greater San Salvador, El Salvador, on Sept. 3, 2026. As a livelihood project under China-El Salvador cooperation, the China-aided Ilopango Water Supply Plant will improve water supply for about 250,000 people in seven areas, including Ilopango, Soyapango and San Martin. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

This aerial drone photo shows the Ilopango Water Supply Plant and its surrounding area in eastern Greater San Salvador, El Salvador, on Sept. 3, 2026. As a livelihood project under China-El Salvador cooperation, the China-aided Ilopango Water Supply Plant will improve water supply for about 250,000 people in seven areas, including Ilopango, Soyapango and San Martin. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)


This photo shows equipment at the Ilopango Water Supply Plant in eastern Greater San Salvador, El Salvador, on Sept. 3, 2026. As a livelihood project under China-El Salvador cooperation, the China-aided Ilopango Water Supply Plant will improve water supply for about 250,000 people in seven areas, including Ilopango, Soyapango and San Martin. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

This photo shows equipment at the Ilopango Water Supply Plant in eastern Greater San Salvador, El Salvador, on Sept. 3, 2026. As a livelihood project under China-El Salvador cooperation, the China-aided Ilopango Water Supply Plant will improve water supply for about 250,000 people in seven areas, including Ilopango, Soyapango and San Martin. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)



This photo shows equipment at the Ilopango Water Supply Plant in eastern Greater San Salvador, El Salvador, on Sept. 3, 2026. As a livelihood project under China-El Salvador cooperation, the China-aided Ilopango Water Supply Plant will improve water supply for about 250,000 people in seven areas, including Ilopango, Soyapango and San Martin. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

This photo shows equipment at the Ilopango Water Supply Plant in eastern Greater San Salvador, El Salvador, on Sept. 3, 2026. As a livelihood project under China-El Salvador cooperation, the China-aided Ilopango Water Supply Plant will improve water supply for about 250,000 people in seven areas, including Ilopango, Soyapango and San Martin. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)



This aerial drone photo shows the Ilopango Water Supply Plant and its surrounding area in eastern Greater San Salvador, El Salvador, on Sept. 3, 2026. As a livelihood project under China-El Salvador cooperation, the China-aided Ilopango Water Supply Plant will improve water supply for about 250,000 people in seven areas, including Ilopango, Soyapango and San Martin. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

This aerial drone photo shows the Ilopango Water Supply Plant and its surrounding area in eastern Greater San Salvador, El Salvador, on Sept. 3, 2026. As a livelihood project under China-El Salvador cooperation, the China-aided Ilopango Water Supply Plant will improve water supply for about 250,000 people in seven areas, including Ilopango, Soyapango and San Martin. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)