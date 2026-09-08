63rd session of UNHRC kicks off in Geneva

This photo taken on Sep. 7, 2026 shows the 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) taking place at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. The 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

This photo taken on Sep. 7, 2026 shows the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. The 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

This photo taken on Sep. 7, 2026 shows the 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) taking place at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. The 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)