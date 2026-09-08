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Actress Ellen Burstyn awarded Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at 83rd Venice Int'l Film Festival
By Xinhua Published: Sep 08, 2026 09:08 AM
Actress Ellen Burstyn reacts during the awarding ceremony of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sept. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Actress Ellen Burstyn reacts during the awarding ceremony of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sept. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)


Actress Ellen Burstyn reacts during the awarding ceremony of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sept. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Actress Ellen Burstyn reacts during the awarding ceremony of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sept. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)



Actress Ellen Burstyn (L) receives congratulations from Alberto Barbera, artistic director of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, after being awarded the trophy of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sept. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Actress Ellen Burstyn (L) receives congratulations from Alberto Barbera, artistic director of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, after being awarded the trophy of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sept. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)



Actress Ellen Burstyn (L) receives the trophy of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sept. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Actress Ellen Burstyn (L) receives the trophy of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sept. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)