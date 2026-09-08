Relief efforts underway after heavy rainfall in China's Fujian

Staff members check the condition of a shoemaking machine at a factory at the Hualin economic development zone in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 7, 2026. As heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Saudel in Putian concluded on Saturday, floodwaters gradually receded in inundated areas of this city. Local authorities have since shifted to post-disaster recovery, undertaking tasks including water and power restoration, sanitation and disinfection, as well as the resettlement of affected residents. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Sanitary workers clear mud from a street in Huating Town of Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 7, 2026. As heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Saudel in Putian concluded on Saturday, floodwaters gradually receded in inundated areas of this city. Local authorities have since shifted to post-disaster recovery, undertaking tasks including water and power restoration, sanitation and disinfection, as well as the resettlement of affected residents. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 5, 2026 shows a villager clearing mud from a yard in Xiagao Village of Huating Town in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. As heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Saudel in Putian concluded on Saturday, floodwaters gradually receded in inundated areas of this city. Local authorities have since shifted to post-disaster recovery, undertaking tasks including water and power restoration, sanitation and disinfection, as well as the resettlement of affected residents. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Electricians repair a power facility in Huating Town of Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 7, 2026. As heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Saudel in Putian concluded on Saturday, floodwaters gradually receded in inundated areas of this city. Local authorities have since shifted to post-disaster recovery, undertaking tasks including water and power restoration, sanitation and disinfection, as well as the resettlement of affected residents. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)