2026 Toronto Dragon Festival held at Nathan Phillips Square in Canada

Dressed-up performers present a Yingge dance during the 2026 Toronto Dragon Festival at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 6, 2026. Hosted by the Canadian Association of Chinese Performing Arts (CACPA), this annual event was held here from Friday to Sunday to promote traditional Chinese culture through performing arts and related activities. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Lion dancers perform during the 2026 Toronto Dragon Festival at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 6, 2026. Hosted by the Canadian Association of Chinese Performing Arts (CACPA), this annual event was held here from Friday to Sunday to promote traditional Chinese culture through performing arts and related activities. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A woman poses for photos with a Yingge dance performer during the 2026 Toronto Dragon Festival at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 6, 2026. Hosted by the Canadian Association of Chinese Performing Arts (CACPA), this annual event was held here from Friday to Sunday to promote traditional Chinese culture through performing arts and related activities. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)