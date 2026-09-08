Tourism thrives in Weihai City, E China's Shandong

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 7, 2026 shows people visiting the Liugong Island in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

People visit an exhibition hall of the Museum of the Sino-Japanese War of 1894-1895, on Liugong Island in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 7, 2026 shows a tourist boat heading towards the Liugong Island in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

People visit a battery relic site on the Liugong Island in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)