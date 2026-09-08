26th China International Fair for Investment & Trade to be held in Xiamen

Canned cookies from Malaysia are seen at the venue of the 26th China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 7, 2026. The 26th CIFIT is slated to be held here from Sept. 8 to 11. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Bamboo products from Shaowu City of Fujian Province are seen at the venue of the 26th China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 7, 2026. The 26th CIFIT is slated to be held here from Sept. 8 to 11. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A Vietnamese exhibitor arranges agarwood beads and woodcarving products at the venue of the 26th China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 7, 2026. The 26th CIFIT is slated to be held here from Sept. 8 to 11. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A staff member arranges agricultural products from Wuyishan City of Fujian Province at the venue of the 26th China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 7, 2026. The 26th CIFIT is slated to be held here from Sept. 8 to 11. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)