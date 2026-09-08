Sunset view of China's Wuhan

A drone photo taken on Sept. 6, 2026 shows the Yellow Crane Tower scenic area at sunset in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This photo taken with a mobile phone on Sept. 5, 2026 shows the East Lake scenic area at sunset in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

This photo taken with a mobile phone on Sept. 5, 2026 shows the East Lake scenic area at sunset in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 6, 2026 shows the Yellow Crane Tower scenic area at sunset in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)