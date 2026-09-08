Zheng knocks out Swiatek to reach US Open quarters

Zheng Qinwen hits a return during the women's singles fourth round match betweetn Zheng Qinwen of China and Iga Swiatek of Poland at the 2026 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Sept. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

China's Zheng Qinwen staged another thrilling comeback from 5-0 down to beat eighth seed Iga Swiatek of Poland 7-5, 6-3 to secure a quarterfinal berth in the women's singles of US Open on Monday.In Saturday's previous round, Zheng had bounced back from 5-0 down in the deciding set to eliminate home player Madison Keys."I even forgot the score in the first set. It shows how focused I am. I guess to come back last time is not lucky," Zheng said.After a slow start, Zheng gradually found her rhythm and controlled the pace of the match with increased intensity. Swiatek then tried to adjust herself in the second set, but still failed to handle the pressure."It has been a long time I haven't played on the center court. I just really appreciate being here in the Arthur Ashe Stadium," said Zheng, 23, who gradually recovered this season after undergoing elbow surgery in July last year."I think in the baseline, I tried to play more flat against her, because she has really good top spin that makes me feel uncomfortable. I also tried to play more aggressive and stay with her as long as I can," the reigning Olympic champion reflected. "It has been a while that I didn't beat any top ten player, so I'm just happy to win this match. It's not easy.""People often ask me if I am tired. When I arrived here, I'm not tired at all. I just feel really pumped for my next match, trying to reach a better level here, show my tennis and enjoy this fantastic stadium," added Zheng, who also reached the US Open last eight in 2023 and 2024.Zheng will next face second seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

Zheng Qinwen hits a return during the women's singles fourth round match betweetn Zheng Qinwen of China and Iga Swiatek of Poland at the 2026 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Sept. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

Zheng Qinwen hits a return during the women's singles fourth round match betweetn Zheng Qinwen of China and Iga Swiatek of Poland at the 2026 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Sept. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

Zheng Qinwen celebrates a point during the women's singles fourth round match betweetn Zheng Qinwen of China and Iga Swiatek of Poland at the 2026 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Sept. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)