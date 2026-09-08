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Open-source infrastructure and AI technical leaders gather in Shanghai
By Lu Ting Published: Sep 08, 2026 04:21 PM
Photo: Lu Ting/GT

Photo: Lu Ting/GT


Technical leaders from leading open-source infrastructure and AI companies from China and abroad are gathering at the Shanghai International Convention Center from Monday to Wednesday for the first joint event of four major open-source communities. 

During the event, they share cutting-edge practices and strategic insights in areas including AI infrastructure, cloud-native technologies, container security, GPU virtualization, and open-source ecosystems, under the theme “Open-Source Code for the AI Era.”
 
The conference brings together three of the world’s most active open-source projects – Kubernetes, OpenStack, and PyTorch – to bridge the full technology stack from infrastructure to AI models and accelerate the large-scale deployment of portable, scalable and reliable production-grade AI. 


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