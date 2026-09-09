US hits 2 Iranian oilers off S. coast as IRGC vows retaliation -- media

Two Iranian oil tankers were attacked by the United States off the country's southern coast Tuesday night, while the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) ordered crews off tankers at Kuwaiti and Bahraini piers, Iranian media reported.



One of the tankers was targeted in a U.S. missile attack four miles (about 6.5 km) off Iran's southern Kharg Island, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.



It cited local sources as saying that the incident caused no casualties.



The second tanker was struck off Jask County, Hormozgan province, state-run IRIB TV reported, adding that the two tankers' crew members were being transported to Jask in a lifeboat.



Following the incidents, the IRGC Navy warned all crew members of oil tankers at piers in Kuwait and Bahrain to immediately evacuate their vessels.



"Given the terrorist U.S. Army's malicious actions in targeting several oil tankers of the Islamic Republic of Iran, we warn all crew members of the tankers at piers of Kuwait and Bahrain, which host these terrorists and are accomplices in their malicious acts, to immediately leave their vessels, whether at anchorages or ports, as they will be targeted," the navy said in a statement published on the IRGC's official news outlet Sepah News.



Separately, Ali Abdollahi, chief commander of Iran's main military command Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, warned that any aggression against Iranian tankers will lead to the targeting of U.S. bases in the West Asia region, according to Sepah News.

