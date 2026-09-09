State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company showcases sustainable development achievements at the Global Enterprises Belt and Road Summit

On September 3, the second Global Enterprises Summit on High-Quality Belt and Road Cooperation, themed "Connectivity, Building a Better World," was held in Singapore. State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company, the only unit within State Grid Corporation invited to the summit, participated in the conference, showcasing its innovative solutions for serving the green transformation of the Suzhou Industrial Park to the world.



The summit was hosted by the UN Global Compact's Action Platform on "Sustainable Infrastructure Construction to Support the Belt and Road Initiative and Accelerate the Achievement of Sustainable Development Goals" and the UN Global Compact Liaison Office in China. UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director-General of the UN Global Compact Sanda Ogabo delivered a speech, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Singapore Cao Zhongming attended and delivered a keynote speech. In addition, approximately 300 representatives from China, Singapore, international organizations, and ASEAN enterprises, financial institutions, think tanks, and media attended the summit. The summit released the "2026 Global Enterprises Summit on High-Quality Belt and Road Cooperation – Singapore Declaration," highlighting 12 significant achievements by global enterprises in jointly advancing high-quality Belt and Road and accelerating the implementation of sustainable development goals.



The Suzhou Industrial Park is the first cooperative project between the Chinese and Singaporean governments and a vivid example of sustainable development in industrial parks. During the conference, State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company released its sustainable development achievements, titled "Building a Green Model of China-Singapore Cooperation and Contributing Low-Carbon Solutions to the Belt and Road Initiative," to global audience. The company shared its innovative initiatives, including the creation of the first market-oriented carbon credit service system in China, which supports enterprises' green transformation and development.



In recent years, based on the green transformation needs of the Suzhou Industrial Park, State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company has built China's first 20 kV distribution network, creating a world-class smart distribution network. The core area boasts a power supply reliability rate of 99.999 percent, with an average annual power outage time of less than 5 minutes. 100 percent of new energy sources are locally utilized, making sustainable energy the foundation of the park's high-quality development. Simultaneously, the company actively implements the unified deployment of State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power's "Electric Warm Current" brand, expanding energy efficiency and carbon efficiency service models, launching the "Energy Efficiency Steward" service, and pioneering the construction of a virtual power plant management platform for the park, helping multinational companies align with international green standards. To enable SMEs to contribute their carbon reduction value globally, the company has built China's first market-oriented carbon credit service system. As another concrete example of State Grid Corporation of China's commitment to green development, the company has partnered with authoritative international organizations such as the British Standards Institution and SGS to actively promote international cooperation and mutual recognition of standards. Currently, this system has been included in the "Major Cooperation Project between Jiangsu Province and Singapore," issuing 500,000 tons of carbon emission reductions and completing transactions totalling 190,000 tons, providing a valuable "Chinese solution" for advancing climate action.



"Green is the defining characteristic of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and energy interconnection is the core link in low-carbon transformation. In the future, we are willing to deepen green cooperation with partners along the Belt and Road, jointly address climate challenges, and promote energy transformation, making new and greater contributions to building a clean and beautiful world and promoting global sustainable development," said Deputy General Manager of State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company Jiang Dehong.



Liu Meng, representative of the UN Global Compact in China, stated that the Suzhou Industrial Park is a vivid microcosm of China's green practices. State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company has fully leveraged its advantages, using the power grid as a platform to connect various forces, creating a green model based on broad social participation and coordinated action, contributing Chinese wisdom and solutions to global sustainable development and the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

