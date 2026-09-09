2 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in Gaza: sources

Palestinians inspect a building after the Israeli forces destroyed it, in the town of Aqraba, south of Nablus in the West Bank, on Sept. 8, 2026. A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli army fire on Tuesday in the town of Aqraba, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

Palestinians inspect a building after the Israeli forces destroyed it, in the town of Aqraba, south of Nablus in the West Bank, on Sept. 8, 2026. A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli army fire on Tuesday in the town of Aqraba, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

Two Palestinians were killed Tuesday by Israeli fire in the Gaza Strip, according to sources.Palestinian medical sources told Xinhua that Fathi Abu Ayada, 69, was killed by Israeli army fire south of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.The medical sources added that released prisoner Ramzi Abu Rida died from serious injuries sustained in an Israeli shelling that targeted western areas of Khan Younis.Three other Palestinians were wounded by Israeli army fire in various parts of the Gaza Strip, according to local sources.The Israeli military has yet to comment on the incidents.Meanwhile, Gaza-based health authorities said in their daily report that the death toll since the ceasefire came into effect in October last year has reached 1,355, bringing the total death toll since Oct. 7, 2023, to 73,662.Also on Tuesday, a Palestinian man was killed by Israeli army fire in the town of Aqraba in the northern West Bank, according to the General Authority of Civil Affairs.