Kuwait hosts forum to promote urban development

People visit the sixth edition of the Baiti Building Exhibition in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Sept. 8, 2026. The Housing and Urban Development Forum 2026 opened here on Tuesday alongside the sixth edition of the Baiti Building Exhibition, bringing together government officials, investors, developers and companies from Kuwait's housing, real estate and construction sectors. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)The Housing and Urban Development Forum 2026 opened here on Tuesday alongside the sixth edition of the Baiti Building Exhibition, bringing together government officials, investors, developers and companies from Kuwait's housing, real estate and construction sectors.
People visit the sixth edition of the Baiti Building Exhibition in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Sept. 8, 2026. The Housing and Urban Development Forum 2026 opened here on Tuesday alongside the sixth edition of the Baiti Building Exhibition, bringing together government officials, investors, developers and companies from Kuwait's housing, real estate and construction sectors. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
People visit the booth of China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. (CSCEC) Kuwait during the Housing and Urban Development Forum 2026 in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Sept. 8, 2026. The Housing and Urban Development Forum 2026 opened here on Tuesday alongside the sixth edition of the Baiti Building Exhibition, bringing together government officials, investors, developers and companies from Kuwait's housing, real estate and construction sectors. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
People visit the booth of China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. (CSCEC) Kuwait during the Housing and Urban Development Forum 2026 in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Sept. 8, 2026. The Housing and Urban Development Forum 2026 opened here on Tuesday alongside the sixth edition of the Baiti Building Exhibition, bringing together government officials, investors, developers and companies from Kuwait's housing, real estate and construction sectors. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)