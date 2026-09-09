Kuwait hosts forum to promote urban development

People visit the sixth edition of the Baiti Building Exhibition in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Sept. 8, 2026. The Housing and Urban Development Forum 2026 opened here on Tuesday alongside the sixth edition of the Baiti Building Exhibition, bringing together government officials, investors, developers and companies from Kuwait's housing, real estate and construction sectors. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

The Housing and Urban Development Forum 2026 opened here on Tuesday alongside the sixth edition of the Baiti Building Exhibition, bringing together government officials, investors, developers and companies from Kuwait's housing, real estate and construction sectors.Kuwait's Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdul Latif Hamed Hamad Al-Mishari attended the opening.The forum featured discussions on urban development, investment opportunities in new residential cities, and the role of the private sector in housing development.Chinese companies also participated in the event, including the Kuwait-based subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. (CSCEC).Ji Tao, general manager of CSCEC Kuwait, said the company had exchanged views with various parties on urban planning, construction practices, and prefabricated and modular building technologies.He stressed that the company attached great importance to the opportunity for exchange and had actively organized its participation in the event.The sixth edition of the Baiti Building Exhibition runs from Sept. 8 to 12, drawing more than 70 local and international companies from sectors including building materials, construction, electrical systems and interior design, according to the organizers.

People visit the sixth edition of the Baiti Building Exhibition in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Sept. 8, 2026. The Housing and Urban Development Forum 2026 opened here on Tuesday alongside the sixth edition of the Baiti Building Exhibition, bringing together government officials, investors, developers and companies from Kuwait's housing, real estate and construction sectors. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

People visit the booth of China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. (CSCEC) Kuwait during the Housing and Urban Development Forum 2026 in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Sept. 8, 2026. The Housing and Urban Development Forum 2026 opened here on Tuesday alongside the sixth edition of the Baiti Building Exhibition, bringing together government officials, investors, developers and companies from Kuwait's housing, real estate and construction sectors. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

People visit the booth of China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. (CSCEC) Kuwait during the Housing and Urban Development Forum 2026 in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Sept. 8, 2026. The Housing and Urban Development Forum 2026 opened here on Tuesday alongside the sixth edition of the Baiti Building Exhibition, bringing together government officials, investors, developers and companies from Kuwait's housing, real estate and construction sectors. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)