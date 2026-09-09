34th Int' Defence Industry Exhibition held in Poland

Photo shows bullets displayed at the 34th International Defence Industry Exhibition in Kielce, Poland, Sept. 8, 2026. The event runs from Sept. 8 to 11, showcasing the latest defence equipment and technologies as well as solutions for communications, security, logistics and rescue. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

A visitor learn about a piece of equipment during the 34th International Defence Industry Exhibition in Kielce, Poland, Sept. 8, 2026. The event runs from Sept. 8 to 11, showcasing the latest defence equipment and technologies as well as solutions for communications, security, logistics and rescue. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)