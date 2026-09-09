Yashar party unveils candidate list ahead of parliamentary election in Israel

Gadi Eisenkot, former Israeli military chief and leader of the centrist Yashar party, attends a campaign event unveiling his party's candidate list for the upcoming parliamentary election in Rosh Haayin, Israel, Sept. 7, 2026. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

Gadi Eisenkot, former Israeli military chief and leader of the centrist Yashar party, attends a campaign event unveiling his party's candidate list for the upcoming parliamentary election in Rosh Haayin, Israel, Sept. 7, 2026. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)