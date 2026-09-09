Shoppers select honey at honey shop in Israel for upcoming Jewish New Year

Shoppers select honey at a honey shop in Kfar Chabad near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 8, 2026. Apple slices dipped in honey are traditionally eaten during Rosh Hashanah to symbolize wishes for a sweet new year. Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, will begin at sunset on Sept. 11. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

Honey products are displayed at a honey shop in Kfar Chabad near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 8, 2026. Apple slices dipped in honey are traditionally eaten during Rosh Hashanah to symbolize wishes for a sweet new year. Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, will begin at sunset on Sept. 11. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

A woman prepares honey at a honey shop in Kfar Chabad near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 8, 2026. Apple slices dipped in honey are traditionally eaten during Rosh Hashanah to symbolize wishes for a sweet new year. Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, will begin at sunset on Sept. 11. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

Honey products are seen at a honey shop in Kfar Chabad near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 8, 2026. Apple slices dipped in honey are traditionally eaten during Rosh Hashanah to symbolize wishes for a sweet new year. Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, will begin at sunset on Sept. 11. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)