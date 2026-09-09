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Shoppers select honey at honey shop in Israel for upcoming Jewish New Year
By Xinhua Published: Sep 09, 2026 09:59 AM
Shoppers select honey at a honey shop in Kfar Chabad near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 8, 2026. Apple slices dipped in honey are traditionally eaten during Rosh Hashanah to symbolize wishes for a sweet new year. Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, will begin at sunset on Sept. 11. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

Shoppers select honey at a honey shop in Kfar Chabad near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 8, 2026. Apple slices dipped in honey are traditionally eaten during Rosh Hashanah to symbolize wishes for a sweet new year. Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, will begin at sunset on Sept. 11. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)


Honey products are displayed at a honey shop in Kfar Chabad near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 8, 2026. Apple slices dipped in honey are traditionally eaten during Rosh Hashanah to symbolize wishes for a sweet new year. Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, will begin at sunset on Sept. 11. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

Honey products are displayed at a honey shop in Kfar Chabad near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 8, 2026. Apple slices dipped in honey are traditionally eaten during Rosh Hashanah to symbolize wishes for a sweet new year. Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, will begin at sunset on Sept. 11. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)



A woman prepares honey at a honey shop in Kfar Chabad near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 8, 2026. Apple slices dipped in honey are traditionally eaten during Rosh Hashanah to symbolize wishes for a sweet new year. Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, will begin at sunset on Sept. 11. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

A woman prepares honey at a honey shop in Kfar Chabad near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 8, 2026. Apple slices dipped in honey are traditionally eaten during Rosh Hashanah to symbolize wishes for a sweet new year. Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, will begin at sunset on Sept. 11. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)



Honey products are seen at a honey shop in Kfar Chabad near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 8, 2026. Apple slices dipped in honey are traditionally eaten during Rosh Hashanah to symbolize wishes for a sweet new year. Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, will begin at sunset on Sept. 11. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

Honey products are seen at a honey shop in Kfar Chabad near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 8, 2026. Apple slices dipped in honey are traditionally eaten during Rosh Hashanah to symbolize wishes for a sweet new year. Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, will begin at sunset on Sept. 11. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)