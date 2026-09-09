Seoul Light DDP 2026 Fall held in South Korea

People watch a media art show during Seoul Light DDP 2026 Fall at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 8, 2026. The event runs from Sept. 3 to 13 under the theme "K-Original Light". (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

People watch a media art show during Seoul Light DDP 2026 Fall at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 8, 2026. The event runs from Sept. 3 to 13 under the theme "K-Original Light". (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

People watch a media art show during Seoul Light DDP 2026 Fall at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 8, 2026. The event runs from Sept. 3 to 13 under the theme "K-Original Light". (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

People watch a media art show during Seoul Light DDP 2026 Fall at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 8, 2026. The event runs from Sept. 3 to 13 under the theme "K-Original Light". (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)