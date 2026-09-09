PHOTO / WORLD
Seoul Light DDP 2026 Fall held in South Korea
By Xinhua Published: Sep 09, 2026 10:01 AM
People watch a media art show during Seoul Light DDP 2026 Fall at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 8, 2026. The event runs from Sept. 3 to 13 under the theme K-Original Light. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

People watch a media art show during Seoul Light DDP 2026 Fall at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 8, 2026. The event runs from Sept. 3 to 13 under the theme "K-Original Light". (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)


People watch a media art show during Seoul Light DDP 2026 Fall at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 8, 2026. The event runs from Sept. 3 to 13 under the theme K-Original Light. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

People watch a media art show during Seoul Light DDP 2026 Fall at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 8, 2026. The event runs from Sept. 3 to 13 under the theme "K-Original Light". (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)



People watch a media art show during Seoul Light DDP 2026 Fall at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 8, 2026. The event runs from Sept. 3 to 13 under the theme K-Original Light. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

People watch a media art show during Seoul Light DDP 2026 Fall at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 8, 2026. The event runs from Sept. 3 to 13 under the theme "K-Original Light". (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)



People watch a media art show during Seoul Light DDP 2026 Fall at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 8, 2026. The event runs from Sept. 3 to 13 under the theme K-Original Light. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

People watch a media art show during Seoul Light DDP 2026 Fall at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 8, 2026. The event runs from Sept. 3 to 13 under the theme "K-Original Light". (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)