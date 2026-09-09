In pics: medals of 48th WorldSkills Competition

Li Wenjun, an engineer of Shanghai Mint Co., Ltd., introduces the manufacturing process of the medals of the 48th WorldSkills Competition in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 8, 2026. Shanghai Mint Co., Ltd. has officially shipped all the medals for the 48th WorldSkills Competition recently, which will be awarded at the competition scheduled to take place in Shanghai from Sept. 22 to 27. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Zhu Xihua, a senior arts and crafts master of China Banknote Printing and Minting, introduces the innovative design of the medals of the 48th WorldSkills Competition in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 8, 2026. Shanghai Mint Co., Ltd. has officially shipped all the medals for the 48th WorldSkills Competition recently, which will be awarded at the competition scheduled to take place in Shanghai from Sept. 22 to 27. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo taken on Sept. 8, 2026 shows the gold, silver and bronze medals of the 48th WorldSkills Competition at Shanghai Mint Co., Ltd. in east China's Shanghai. Shanghai Mint Co., Ltd. has officially shipped all the medals for the 48th WorldSkills Competition recently, which will be awarded at the competition scheduled to take place in Shanghai from Sept. 22 to 27. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo taken on Sept. 8, 2026 shows the pattern on the back of the gold medal of the 48th WorldSkills Competition. Shanghai Mint Co., Ltd. has officially shipped all the medals for the 48th WorldSkills Competition recently, which will be awarded at the competition scheduled to take place in Shanghai from Sept. 22 to 27. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)