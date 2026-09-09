Red tourism thrives in Yudu, starting point of Central Red Army's Long March

This photo taken on Sept. 8, 2026 shows a view outside the memorial museum of the Central Red Army's departure for the Long March in Yudu County, east China's Jiangxi Province. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Red Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC). As the starting point of the Long March by the Central Red Army, Yudu County has leveraged its abundant red-themed tourism resources to diversify tourism experiences, promoting both the inheritance of the Long March spirit and the development of local tourism. (Xinhua/Cao Mengyao)

A tourist poses for a photo at a ferry where the Central Red Army left for the Long March in Yudu County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 8, 2026. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Red Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC). As the starting point of the Long March by the Central Red Army, Yudu County has leveraged its abundant red-themed tourism resources to diversify tourism experiences, promoting both the inheritance of the Long March spirit and the development of local tourism. (Xinhua/Cao Mengyao)

A tourist poses for a photo at the Memorial Garden for the Long March Starting Point of the Central Red Army in Yudu County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 8, 2026. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Red Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC). As the starting point of the Long March by the Central Red Army, Yudu County has leveraged its abundant red-themed tourism resources to diversify tourism experiences, promoting both the inheritance of the Long March spirit and the development of local tourism. (Xinhua/Cao Mengyao)

Journalists visit an ancient street scenic area in Yudu County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 8, 2026. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Red Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC). As the starting point of the Long March by the Central Red Army, Yudu County has leveraged its abundant red-themed tourism resources to diversify tourism experiences, promoting both the inheritance of the Long March spirit and the development of local tourism. (Xinhua/Cao Mengyao)