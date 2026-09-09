Home-based teaching program launched for children with disabilities in Jinhu County, E China's Jiangsu

Gao Chunying (1st L) and Kong Zhongqing (1st R), teachers of Jinhu Special Education School, teach a student the concept of color in Jinhu County of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 28, 2026. In 2016, Jinhu Special Education School launched a home-based teaching program for children with severe disabilities. Over the past decade, teachers involved in the program have traveled nearly 80,000 kilometers across the county to teach students in their homes. For each child, the teachers develop an individualized education plan covering cognitive development, daily living skills and rehabilitation training, while also providing families with parenting and caregiving guidance. Through patience and consistent efforts, they have gradually earned the children's trust and helped many of them make notable progress. Over the past 10 years, eight children have successfully made the transition from home-based education to attending school. A total of 42 children with severe disabilities have received systematic education and rehabilitation services. (Photo by Liang Debin/Xinhua)

Hu Xuemei, a teacher of Jinhu Special Education School, teaches a student about traffic rules in Jinhu County of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 8, 2026.(Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Du Shuai (1st L), a teacher of Jinhu Special Education School, waves goodbye to a student in Jinhu County of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 28, 2026. (Photo by Liang Debin/Xinhua)

Tao Suling (L) and Chen Hong, teachers of Jinhu Special Education School, prepare to pay a home visit to a student in Jinhu County of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 29, 2026. (Photo by Liang Debin/Xinhua)