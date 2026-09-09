Ninghua of China's Fujian, a Long March starting point, has rich revolutionary history

A resident screens the grain in Xiacao Village in Ninghua County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2026. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Red Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Ninghua is one of the starting points of the Long March by the Central Red Army. Xiacao Village in Ninghua has profound heritage of revolutionary history. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Residents rest at a pavilion in Xiacao Village in Ninghua County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2026. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Red Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Ninghua is one of the starting points of the Long March by the Central Red Army. Xiacao Village in Ninghua has profound heritage of revolutionary history. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People visit Xiacao Village in Ninghua County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2026. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Red Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Ninghua is one of the starting points of the Long March by the Central Red Army. Xiacao Village in Ninghua has profound heritage of revolutionary history. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People visit Xiacao Village in Ninghua County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2026. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Red Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Ninghua is one of the starting points of the Long March by the Central Red Army. Xiacao Village in Ninghua has profound heritage of revolutionary history. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)