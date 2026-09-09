Foreign students learn Traditional Chinese Medicine in Shenyang, China's Liaoning

Professor Dong Baoqiang (R, front) demonstrates cupping therapy for foreign students at Liaoning University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 3, 2026. Liaoning University of Traditional Chinese Medicine attaches great importance to international exchange and cooperation, having established partnerships with universities, medical institutions, and academic organizations from 35 countries and regions. With the arrival of the new semester, a group of international students from the United States, Russia, Australia, Pakistan, El Salvador, Brazil, Vietnam, Thailand and other countries have enrolled at Liaoning University of Traditional Chinese Medicine to learn Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) physiotherapies such as cupping, acupuncture, moxibustion, and bone-setting treatments. (Xinhua/Han He)

Professor Dong Baoqiang (L, front) demonstrates bone-setting treatment for foreign students at Liaoning University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 3, 2026. Liaoning University of Traditional Chinese Medicine attaches great importance to international exchange and cooperation, having established partnerships with universities, medical institutions, and academic organizations from 35 countries and regions. With the arrival of the new semester, a group of international students from the United States, Russia, Australia, Pakistan, El Salvador, Brazil, Vietnam, Thailand and other countries have enrolled at Liaoning University of Traditional Chinese Medicine to learn Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) physiotherapies such as cupping, acupuncture, moxibustion, and bone-setting treatments. (Xinhua/Han He)

Professor Dong Baoqiang (R) demonstrates Gua Sha therapy for foreign students at Liaoning University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 3, 2026. Liaoning University of Traditional Chinese Medicine attaches great importance to international exchange and cooperation, having established partnerships with universities, medical institutions, and academic organizations from 35 countries and regions. With the arrival of the new semester, a group of international students from the United States, Russia, Australia, Pakistan, El Salvador, Brazil, Vietnam, Thailand and other countries have enrolled at Liaoning University of Traditional Chinese Medicine to learn Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) physiotherapies such as cupping, acupuncture, moxibustion, and bone-setting treatments. (Xinhua/Han He)

Professor Dong Baoqiang (1st L, rear) demonstrates cupping therapy for foreign students at Liaoning University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 3, 2026. Liaoning University of Traditional Chinese Medicine attaches great importance to international exchange and cooperation, having established partnerships with universities, medical institutions, and academic organizations from 35 countries and regions. With the arrival of the new semester, a group of international students from the United States, Russia, Australia, Pakistan, El Salvador, Brazil, Vietnam, Thailand and other countries have enrolled at Liaoning University of Traditional Chinese Medicine to learn Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) physiotherapies such as cupping, acupuncture, moxibustion, and bone-setting treatments. (Xinhua/Han He)