Gas carrier vessel 'Chang Ping Yuan' delivered in Qidong, E China's Jiangsu

A drone photo taken on Sept. 8, 2026 shows the Chang Ping Yuan, a very large gas carrier (VLGC), at a port of COSCO Shipping (Qidong) Offshore Co., Ltd. in Qidong, east China's Jiangsu Province. The independently designed and built 88,000-cubic-meter very large gas carrier (VLGC) "Chang Ping Yuan" was delivered on Tuesday. The vessel is 230 meters in length and has a moulded depth of 23.85 meters. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 8, 2026 shows the Chang Ping Yuan, a very large gas carrier (VLGC), at a port of COSCO Shipping (Qidong) Offshore Co., Ltd. in Qidong, east China's Jiangsu Province. The independently designed and built 88,000-cubic-meter very large gas carrier (VLGC) "Chang Ping Yuan" was delivered on Tuesday. The vessel is 230 meters in length and has a moulded depth of 23.85 meters. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 8, 2026 shows a partial view of the Chang Ping Yuan, a very large gas carrier (VLGC), at a port of COSCO Shipping (Qidong) Offshore Co., Ltd. in Qidong, east China's Jiangsu Province. The independently designed and built 88,000-cubic-meter very large gas carrier (VLGC) "Chang Ping Yuan" was delivered on Tuesday. The vessel is 230 meters in length and has a moulded depth of 23.85 meters. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 8, 2026 shows the Chang Ping Yuan, a very large gas carrier (VLGC), at a port of COSCO Shipping (Qidong) Offshore Co., Ltd. in Qidong, east China's Jiangsu Province. The independently designed and built 88,000-cubic-meter very large gas carrier (VLGC) "Chang Ping Yuan" was delivered on Tuesday. The vessel is 230 meters in length and has a moulded depth of 23.85 meters. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)