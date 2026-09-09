US should refrain from making unfounded accusations against China, says FM on US agencies alleging Chinese AI firms systematically mined American models

Photo: Chinese FM spokesperson Mao Ning

It is hoped that the US side will earnestly implement the important common understandings reached by the two heads of state and refrain from making unfounded accusations against China. Both China and the US are major countries in artificial intelligence (AI) and should strengthen cooperation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press briefing on Wednesday.The comment was made in response to US agencies' allegation that "Chinese AI companies systematically mined American models."Six Chinese companies were named, including DeepSeek, Moonshot AI and Alibaba, for "engaging in aggressive, malicious and targeted distillation activities at an industrial scale,"according to a Reuters report.Mao said she had not read the specific reports, but China's advances in AI are the result of high-level self-reliance and strength in science and technology, and also of China's consistent commitment to extensive consultation, joint contribution, shared benefits, and open cooperation. "China believes all parties should strengthen cooperation to promote the development of AI that is open, inclusive, broadly beneficial and for the good, so as to serve the well-being of all humanity," she said.Global Times