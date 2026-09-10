A glimpse of 10th Katara Int'l Hunting and Falconry Exhibition in Doha

People visit the 10th Katara International Hunting and Falconry Exhibition, known as S'hail 2026, in Doha, Qatar, Sept. 8, 2026. The event opened on Tuesday in Doha, bringing together 158 relevant companies and entities from 15 countries. Running until Sept. 12, this year's edition features five main sections covering hunting weapons, falcon sales, equipment, off-road vehicle outfitting, and restaurants. Participants also include veterinary clinics, breeding farms, handicraft businesses, and safari and outdoor equipment companies. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

An exhibitor shows a falcon during the 10th Katara International Hunting and Falconry Exhibition, known as S'hail 2026, in Doha, Qatar, Sept. 8, 2026. The event opened on Tuesday in Doha, bringing together 158 relevant companies and entities from 15 countries. Running until Sept. 12, this year's edition features five main sections covering hunting weapons, falcon sales, equipment, off-road vehicle outfitting, and restaurants. Participants also include veterinary clinics, breeding farms, handicraft businesses, and safari and outdoor equipment companies. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

People look at hunting rifles at the gun section during the 10th Katara International Hunting and Falconry Exhibition, known as S'hail 2026, in Doha, Qatar, Sept. 8, 2026. The event opened on Tuesday in Doha, bringing together 158 relevant companies and entities from 15 countries. Running until Sept. 12, this year's edition features five main sections covering hunting weapons, falcon sales, equipment, off-road vehicle outfitting, and restaurants. Participants also include veterinary clinics, breeding farms, handicraft businesses, and safari and outdoor equipment companies. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

An exhibitor shows a falcon during the 10th Katara International Hunting and Falconry Exhibition, known as S'hail 2026, in Doha, Qatar, Sept. 8, 2026. The event opened on Tuesday in Doha, bringing together 158 relevant companies and entities from 15 countries. Running until Sept. 12, this year's edition features five main sections covering hunting weapons, falcon sales, equipment, off-road vehicle outfitting, and restaurants. Participants also include veterinary clinics, breeding farms, handicraft businesses, and safari and outdoor equipment companies. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)