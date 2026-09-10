A glimpse of revolutionary sites of China's Long March in Ruijin, Jiangxi

This aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 9, 2026 shows the Hongjing revolutionary site in Ruijin, east China's Jiangxi Province. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Red Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Ruijin is a landmark in the Long March, the historic military maneuver in modern Chinese history. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

A narrator introduces the history of the Yeping revolutionary site in Ruijin, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 9, 2026. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Red Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Ruijin is a landmark in the Long March, the historic military maneuver in modern Chinese history. (Xinhua/Cao Mengyao)

Tourists visit the Yeping revolutionary site in Ruijin, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 9, 2026. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Red Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Ruijin is a landmark in the Long March, the historic military maneuver in modern Chinese history. (Xinhua/Cao Mengyao)

A child narrator introduces the history of the Hongjing revolutionary site in Ruijin, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 9, 2026. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Red Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Ruijin is a landmark in the Long March, the historic military maneuver in modern Chinese history. (Xinhua/Cao Mengyao)