8th Int'l Symposium on Cultural Heritage Conservation by Digitalization held in Beijing

Song Xinchao, president of ICOMOS China, speaks during the 8th International Symposium on Cultural Heritage Conservation by Digitalization in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 9, 2026. Themed on "Resonance: Intelligence for Heritage Alive," the event was held here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Ashraf Al-Azzazi, secretary-general of Egypt's Supreme Council of Culture, speaks during the opening ceremony of the 8th International Symposium on Cultural Heritage Conservation by Digitalization in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 9, 2026. Themed on "Resonance: Intelligence for Heritage Alive," the event was held here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Sept. 9, 2026 shows a scene of the opening ceremony of the 8th International Symposium on Cultural Heritage Conservation by Digitalization in Beijing, capital of China. Themed on "Resonance: Intelligence for Heritage Alive," the event was held here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Ambassador of Greece to China Evgenios Kalpyris speaks during the opening ceremony of the 8th International Symposium on Cultural Heritage Conservation by Digitalization in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 9, 2026. Themed on "Resonance: Intelligence for Heritage Alive," the event was held here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)