Huaitu in China's Fujian promotes development of red tourism

A descendant of the Red Army introduces revolutionary history in Fengshan Village of Huaitu Township in Ninghua County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 9, 2026. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Red Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Ninghua is one of the starting points of the Long March by the Central Red Army. Huaitu in Ninghua has promoted the development of local tourism relying on its abundant red-themed tourism resources. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People visit a historical site in Huaitu Township in Ninghua County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 9, 2026. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Red Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Ninghua is one of the starting points of the Long March by the Central Red Army. Huaitu in Ninghua has promoted the development of local tourism relying on its abundant red-themed tourism resources. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A man rides past a square in Huaitu Township in Ninghua County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 9, 2026. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Red Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Ninghua is one of the starting points of the Long March by the Central Red Army. Huaitu in Ninghua has promoted the development of local tourism relying on its abundant red-themed tourism resources. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People visit a historical site in Huaitu Township in Ninghua County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 9, 2026. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Red Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Ninghua is one of the starting points of the Long March by the Central Red Army. Huaitu in Ninghua has promoted the development of local tourism relying on its abundant red-themed tourism resources. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)