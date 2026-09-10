Veteran principal devotes decades to rural education in Tianjin

Zheng Baoguo (3rd R) poses for a group photo with colleagues in Luozhuangzi Town of Jizhou District in Tianjin, north China, on Sept. 3, 2026. The Sangyuan campus of Hongshuizhuang Central Primary School is located at the foot of the Yanshan Mountains in Jizhou District. The small rural school has just 28 students and serves three neighboring villages. It allows local children to attend classes close to home rather than travel nearly 10 kilometers to the town's central primary school. Zheng Baoguo, 56 and a native of Jizhou District, has worked at the school for more than 20 years. After graduating from a secondary normal school in 1989, he became a rural teacher. He has long believed that education is a key to a brighter future for children in mountainous areas. In 2003, Zheng became the first principal of the Sangyuan campus. Although he later had an opportunity to work in an urban school, he chose to stay and continue his career in his hometown. More than two decades later, Zheng still teaches classes himself despite serving as principal, and he always creates a relaxed and cheerful atmosphere for his students. "A teacher can change a child's life. As a teacher, I must live up to families' trust," Zheng said, "As long as the school remains open, I will keep doing my best to ensure that children in these mountain villages have access to education close to home." (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Zheng Baoguo thumbs up to encourage students on the school playground in Luozhuangzi Town of Jizhou District in Tianjin, north China, on Sept. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Zheng Baoguo (1st R) speaks during a flag-raising ceremony in Luozhuangzi Town of Jizhou District in Tianjin, north China, on Sept. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Zheng Baoguo checks on first-graders during class in Luozhuangzi Town of Jizhou District in Tianjin, north China, on Sept. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ran)