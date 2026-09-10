Spectators applaud during the final of the 11th "Maker in China" intelligent bionic robot innovation and entrepreneurship competition for small and medium-sized enterprises in Chongqing, southwest China, Sept. 9, 2026. The final of the event kicked off in Chongqing on Wednesday, with the participation of some 100 teams from all over the country. This competition will last until Sept. 11. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

A robot folds the clothes during the final of the 11th "Maker in China" intelligent bionic robot innovation and entrepreneurship competition for small and medium-sized enterprises in Chongqing, southwest China, Sept. 9, 2026. The final of the event kicked off in Chongqing on Wednesday, with the participation of some 100 teams from all over the country. This competition will last until Sept. 11. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

This photo taken on Sept. 9, 2026 shows integrated logistics operation technology competition during the final of the 11th "Maker in China" intelligent bionic robot innovation and entrepreneurship competition for small and medium-sized enterprises in Chongqing, southwest China. The final of the event kicked off in Chongqing on Wednesday, with the participation of some 100 teams from all over the country. This competition will last until Sept. 11. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

This photo taken on Sept. 9, 2026 shows robot surgical operation competition during the final of the 11th "Maker in China" intelligent bionic robot innovation and entrepreneurship competition for small and medium-sized enterprises in Chongqing, southwest China. The final of the event kicked off in Chongqing on Wednesday, with the participation of some 100 teams from all over the country. This competition will last until Sept. 11. (Xinhua)