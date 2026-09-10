Teacher returns to revive rural school in China's Hunan

Students play during the recess at Caoyuan school in Caoyuan Village of Longhui County, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 3, 2026. In 2017, during a visit to her alma mater, Caoyuan school, Tan Meizhen learned that declining student numbers and a teacher shortage were pushing the school toward closure. Local children would have to attend other schools farther away. At the time, Tan was teaching at another primary school in the town seat, but she decided to return to Caoyuan school. After Tan returned, she was the only remaining teacher, and the school facilities were in poor condition. She rented a villager's house as a classroom and painted the door black to use as a blackboard. Despite numerous challenges, Tan remained committed to addressing the issues. In 2018, three graduates from Hunan University volunteered to teach at the school, followed by additional batches of volunteer students. With support from the local government, the school built a new teaching building with four classrooms. As teaching staff and facilities improved, students' academic performance steadily advanced. Today, Caoyuan school attracts students from some surrounding villages, with over 300 students and teachers. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Tan Meizhen (R) talks to a student at Caoyuan school in Caoyuan Village of Longhui County, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Students attend a folk song class at Caoyuan school in Caoyuan Village of Longhui County, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Tan Meizhen tutors a student at Caoyuan school in Caoyuan Village of Longhui County, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)