Dutch trade unions announce nationwide 24-hour public transport strike

A man stands outside the closed entrance of Enschede train station in Enschede, the Netherlands, on Sept. 9, 2026. Dutch trade unions announced a nationwide 24-hour public transport strike for Sept. 9, in protest against Dutch government's planned social security cuts. (Photo by Eric Brinkhorst/Xinhua)

A man sits outside the closed entrance of Enschede train station in Enschede, the Netherlands, on Sept. 9, 2026. Dutch trade unions announced a nationwide 24-hour public transport strike for Sept. 9, in protest against Dutch government's planned social security cuts. (Photo by Eric Brinkhorst/Xinhua)