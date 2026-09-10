35th Economic Forum held in Karpacz, Poland

This photo taken on Sept. 8, 2026 shows the exterior of the venue of the 35th Economic Forum in Karpacz, Poland. The 35th Economic Forum is held from Sept. 8 to 10 in Karpacz, bringing together representatives from politics, business, academia and other fields. (Photo by Aleksy Witwicki/Xinhua)

An orchestra performs during a gala event of the 35th Economic Forum in Karpacz, Poland, on Sept. 8, 2026. The 35th Economic Forum is held from Sept. 8 to 10 in Karpacz, bringing together representatives from politics, business, academia and other fields. (Photo by Aleksy Witwicki/Xinhua)

Participants walk past an exhibition area during the 35th Economic Forum in Karpacz, Poland, on Sept. 8, 2026. The 35th Economic Forum is held from Sept. 8 to 10 in Karpacz, bringing together representatives from politics, business, academia and other fields. (Photo by Aleksy Witwicki/Xinhua)